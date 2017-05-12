Princess Charlotte’s brand is worth $3.8 billion and she’s only 2 years old

It’s no secret that the Royal Family is unbelievably wealthy, but who knew that even applies to Royals who aren’t even old enough to tie their own shoes?

Yet that’s the case with Princess Charlotte, age two; according to a valuation of the pint-sized royal performed by Brand Finance (as reported by Marie Claire UK), Charlotte is worth is a whopping £3 billion — or $3.8 billion in U.S. dollars.

As Marie Claire explains, this valuation has nothing to do with the wealth she will one day inherit, or even how much money she earns, but everything to do with her value as a “brand” that can cause products to sell through the roof.

In fact, Charlotte began proving her worth in the marketplace pretty much the moment she was born. Upon leaving the hospital, she was swaddled in a GH Hurt & Sons shawl — which sold out immediately when the infant royal was photographed all wrapped up in it.

Even though her big brother Prince George is a a year older, he’s actually worth less — only £2.4 billion (just over US$3 billion), although there’s a logical explanation for this.

‘This is actually as simple as the relative size of the men’s and women’s fashion markets, by which I mean that Charlotte’s endorsement effect will likely be felt across a much broader range of products and brands or types of clothing than will George’s,” Brand Finance’s marketing and communications director Robert Haigh explained to Marie Claire, “allowing a greater scope for the monetization of her ‘brand’ and hence a higher value.”

In fact, Brand Finance expects Charlotte to become one of the world’s leading brand influencers as she becomes older. In the meantime, she’ll have to settle for second place behind her mom, as the Duchess of Cambridge has been calculated to have a brand value estimated at £4.7 billion (a whopping US$6 billion).

