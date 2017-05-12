Calgary girl’s brave act captures headlines and raises money around the world

When Sofia Smith tearfully stood on her school’s stage to say goodbye to her long blond hair last month, she never imagined the attention she would receive.

The nine-year-old had shaved her head to raise more than $20,000 dollars in support of Calgary charity Kids Cancer Care as a way to support her older brother Rand, who had been diagnosed with cancer earlier just a few months before.

“I was thinking about how many lives I’ve just changed and how it can change my brother’s life,” Smith said shortly after the event. The head shave was especially emotional for the young girl because five years earlier, Smith lost her mother to cancer as well.

Three weeks later, Smith’s story continues to touch hearts around the world. Her act in support of her brother has received media coverage across Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

“People have donated and written letters from coast-to-coast in Canada, and we’ve even seen articles from around Europe and war-torn Syria,” Sofia’s dad, Dallas Smith, write in an e-mail to Global News.

“It really is quite incredible, and I think it goes to show you that people really in fact want to hear good stories and positive news.”

Donations have continued to come in on Sofia’s fundraising page on the Kids Cancer Care website, with nearly $23,000 raised as of Friday afternoon.

“Sofia is so happy she was able to facilitate the fundraising. She is now excited to see all the hairstyles she can try as her hair grows out.”

The money raised is used by the Calgary charity to support families of children facing cancer. It also helps operate Camp Kindle, a summer camp especially designed for kids with cancer and their siblings.