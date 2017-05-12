Saskatoon Cubs bringing new attitude to diamond

When you bring your peanuts and Cracker Jack to the ballpark this summer, you’ll notice the Saskatoon Cubs have a new leader in the dugout.

Head coach Daniel Morari is looking for the team to have a new attitude on the diamond for the 2017 season.

“Just a more aggressive attitude, on the bases, on the mound. Even guys in the dugout, we want to have that ‘get after it’ approach,” Morari said.

Morari is not the only new face. The Cubs also have three new pitchers on the mound, but Morari is keeping his cards close to his chest.

“I’m not going to go out and say we have an ace right now, but we definitely have two to three guys who are capable of taking on that role,” he said.

Four players were part of Team Saskatchewan that won gold last summer at the Baseball Canada Cup and are looking to turn that experience into a championship for the Cubs, who haven’t won provincials since 2005.

“Winning a national championship is awesome and nothing compares to that,” said Cubs pitcher Connor Sparks, who was a member of the gold-winning team.

“But if you bring the winning mentality back to the team, then hopefully it rubs off on the other guys and we can do well this season.”

The Cubs play the Parkland Expos in their home opener in the Saskatchewan Premier Baseball League.

First pitch in the doubleheader is at noon Sunday at Cairns Field.