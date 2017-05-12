Sherwood Park home destroyed by fire; damages pegged at $1M

One person and their cat were able to make it out safely as fire tore through a Sherwood Park home late Thursday night.

Strathcona County firefighters were called to a home on Estate Drive at around 11:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived on scene, the house was engulfed in smoke and flames.

Dep. fire chief Vern Elliott said crews went into defensive mode and didn’t enter the home to fight the fire.

Elliott said strong winds made the battle difficult for firefighters.

“When you’ve got the high winds – I think we’re talking 30 to 40 kilometres an hour – that pushed the fire fairly significantly,” he said. “We were even defending houses across the street because of the embers falling.

“We had to ladder a couple of buildings and put some small spot fires out on the roofs.”

The fire was under control by about 1:30 a.m. Friday. About 20 firefighters were called in to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Elliott said it looks like the fire started outside the house.

Damages are pegged at more than $1 million.