Toronto man wanted in 2015 murder case arrested at Pearson airport

A man wanted for nearly two years in a fatal Scarborough stabbing has been arrested.

Dalvin Lewis, 49, was taken into custody at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday night after arriving on a flight from Jamaica, Toronto police said Friday.

Police had previously said that Lewis was believed to be hiding out in that country and has strong ties to Montego Bay.

Lewis was wanted for first-degree murder in a stabbing that occurred on Sept. 12, 2015.

Investigators say Bevis Larmond, 56, was stabbed on his way to the store on his bicycle that afternoon.

He was pronounced dead in hospital after being found on the ground near an apartment building near Lawrence Avenue East and Galloway Road.

Lewis was scheduled to make a court appearance Friday morning.