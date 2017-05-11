accident
May 11, 2017 10:17 pm

Serious injuries after sports car crashes into tree in Delta

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News
Chief Neil Dubord / Delta Police
At least one person has suffered serious injuries after a single vehicle accident in Delta Thursday evening.

Chief Neil Dubord of the Delta Police Department tweeted dramatic photos from the scene of a red sports car virtually wrapped around the trunk of a tree at 112 A Street and 79 Avenue in Delta.

Dubord said Delta Police are investigating the accident.

More to come…

