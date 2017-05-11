Serious injuries after sports car crashes into tree in Delta
At least one person has suffered serious injuries after a single vehicle accident in Delta Thursday evening.
Chief Neil Dubord of the Delta Police Department tweeted dramatic photos from the scene of a red sports car virtually wrapped around the trunk of a tree at 112 A Street and 79 Avenue in Delta.
Dubord said Delta Police are investigating the accident.
More to come…
