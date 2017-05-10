Chiefs call for inquest into deaths of First Nations youth in Ontario care

TIMMINS, Ont. – An Ontario First Nation is calling for an inquest into the deaths of four aboriginal youth in provincial care in the past six months.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) chiefs made the call Wednesday, just days after the body of Tammy Keeash was found in a floodway in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The body of the 17-year-old from North Caribou Lake First Nation was discovered on Monday. She was in care in a group home in Thunder Bay and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Kanina Sue Turtle, 15, of Poplar Hill First Nation, died in 2016 while in a group home in Sioux Lookout.

NAN first called for an inquest after the deaths of youth in care after two girls in group homes near Ottawa – Courtney Scott, 16, of Fort Albany First Nation and Amy Owen, 13, of Poplar Hill First Nation – died last month.

Scott died in a house fire on April 21 and police say Owen took her own life on April 17.