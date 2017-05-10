Manitoba premier says he doesn’t have to defend work ethic, time spent in Costa Rica

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he is the hardest-working premier in recent memory and doesn’t have to reveal how he stays in touch with work while at his Costa Rica vacation home.

Pallister is facing renewed questions about how reachable he is during the several weeks a year he spends in Costa Rica.

The Opposition New Democrats say there is no evidence of phone logs or email exchanges sent or received by Pallister while he has been away.

Pallister has refused to answer questions about whether he uses a telephone or other form of communication while down south, citing security reasons.

He says revealing his method of communication would compromise the security of information he handles.

Pallister says he regularly puts in long hours and does not have to defend his work ethic to anyone.