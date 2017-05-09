Both Republicans and Democrats troubled by Donald Trump’s firing of James Comey
It is not very often you can get both parties to agree on anything in the United States but President Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI director James Comey Tuesday did just that.
Trump issued a press release announcing his decision late afternoon Tuesday, sending shock waves throughout Washington and reaction was swift from both Republicans and Democrats.
Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, who is member of Trump’s Republican party, issued a statement questioning the timing of the move.
“I am troubled by the timing and reasoning of Director Comey’s termination,” Burr said while noting an ongoing investigation into alleged ties between Trump’s campaign team and Russia. “I have found Director Comey to be a public servant of the highest order, and his dismissal further confuses an already difficult investigation by the Committee.”
“His dismissal, I believe, is a loss for the Bureau and the nation.”
Justin Amash, another Republican senator, suggested he might push for an independent investigation into the dismissal.
Of course, there was plenty of negative reaction from Democrats as well.
Elizabeth Warren, who has had plenty of battles with Trump lately, questioned the reasoning behind Trump’s move.
Bernie Sanders called for an independent investigation into the dismissal while also asking whether Trump had something to hide.
Senator Tim Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton‘s running mate in the 2016 election, also suggested the Trump administration has something to hide.
Of course, as there are dissenters there are some within the Republican party who were on board with the FBI director’s dismissal.
