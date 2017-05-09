Caught on camera: Rogue drone trips up cyclist during California race

Cyclist Kaito Clarke was participating in a two-day bike race on Saturday when his mounted camera captured an unfortunate collision between an out-of-control drone and a cyclist.

The racers were on Day 1 of the Golden State Race Series in Rancho Cordova, Calif.

Clarke said the drone first hit a nearby tree, causing it ricochet into the cyclist. The video footage shows the device swooping down and getting caught up in the cyclist’s front wheel.

The racer flew over his handlebars and suffered a gravel rash.

The drone pilot owned up to his error and offered to buy a new bicycle for the injured racer, according to Storyful.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, drones cannot fly over people who are not directly participating in its operation, unless the person is under a covered structure or stationary covered vehicle.