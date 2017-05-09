Lifestyle
Meet Georgiana Stroe, the 2nd of Global News Morning’s Supermom contest winners

Justin Bulman By Editor/Associate Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Georgiana Stroe was nominated as a Supermom by her daughter Maxxime Ménard after raising her on her own.

In honour of Mother’s Day, Global News Morning asked viewers to submit nominations of moms who deserve the title of “Supermom.”

Maxxime Ménard, 17, nominated her mother Georgiana Stroe, who raised her as a single mom.

Both Stroe and Ménard joined Global’s Laura Casella on Global News Morning to talk about how she overcame the struggle of raising a family alone.

A copy of Maxxime Ménard’s letter which nominated Global News Morning’s Supermom winner Georgiana Stroe. Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

Global News

“My mom had me at 19-years-old and raised me on her own. She is my mom, my dad, my friend all wrapped into one,” Maxxime’s letter read.

“She has always provided for me and made sure I got a good education and everything I ever needed.”

Ménard nominated and tagged her mom on Global Montreal’s Supermom Contest Facebook video.

Stroe said she initially thought she was being tagged on “another funny animal video,” something Ménard does to put a smile on her mother’s face each day.

“As soon as I checked it, I read it. There hasn’t been a day that passed by where I haven’t read it, again and again,” Stroe admitted while turning toward her daughter.

“Just you, being yourself is a thank you every day, I’m overwhelmed with emotion – I can’t believe this.”

Stroe said she was determined to succeed in raising Maxxime.

“She will never feel the struggle. She will get a good education and I’ll do my very best that she gets everything in life,” said Stroe,

“The bond that we had and this love, it helped me through.”

Congratulations on being a Supermom Georgiana, the pride and love you show for your daughter is inspiring! Global News Morning hopes to make your Mother’s Day a little more special.

