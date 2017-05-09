Edmonton city council deciding on proposal to repair crumbling back alleys

City council will debate Tuesday on whether to increase funding to fix Edmonton’s back alleys.

City administration has presented two options for an Alley Renewal Program: the “medium” option would be $18.4 million annually, while the “medium-high” option would cost $20 million per year. Both options aim to get back alleys to the desired standard within 25 years.

A report shows 69 per cent of Edmonton’s 1,175 kilometres in alleys need to be fixed because of issues like potholes and slumping pavement.

If council gives the go-ahead for one of the options, there will be a tax increase over three years, from 2019 to 2022. If the “medium option is approved, there will be a 1.08 per cent cumulative increase over the three year period. If the “medium-high” option is approved, a 1.18 per cent cumulative increase will occur.

In order to begin construction in 2019, the proposal states that $100,000 would be required this year for planning, programming, pre-engineering and utility coordination, and $400,000 would be needed in 2018 for preliminary and detailed design efforts.

In April 2016, city councillors voted in favour of rolling the cost of back alley repairs into the neighbourhood renewal program, which is supported by all Edmonton homeowners through a dedicated portion of property taxes, meaning all Edmontonians would be on the hook for alley upgrades, even if they don’t have one.

