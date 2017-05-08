Flood situation worsens Monday near Lake Country; more evacuation orders issued

Residents of 20 properties at the Holiday Park Resort near Lake Country were roused at about 2:00 a.m. Monday by police suggesting they leave their homes because of the rising level of adjacent Duck Lake.

“We came here in 1990 and it’s the first time the water broke through the back yard and came over the berm like that,” said Bill Heber who is affected by the evacuation order.

The order was expanded Monday afternoon to about two dozen more residences at the park.

“I’ve got six inches under my trailer right now and it’s going up,” said Mike Fenton, one of the evacuated residents.

“Sewage issues and electrical issues. All the electrical panels are getting under water and shorting out,” said Fenton.

At nearby Meadowbrook Estates mobile home park, five homes were evacuated overnight after Vernon Creek spilled its banks.

Randi Debrule was helping build sand bag dikes Monday morning.

“The water is coming too fast for sandbags to work,” said Debrule. “Yesterday, we had about 30 people working here for almost eight hours and we had it contained. But overnight, the water came over the berms we made and now they’re useless.”

And there are more flooded homes and evacuation orders at the Turtle Lodges RV park on the shores of Duck Lake where many of the residences are without power.

“Because the electrical boxes are getting under water,” says evacuated resident Stanley Holder.

Water and sewer service has been lost to all the park properties.

“Our water treatment and sewage treatment is all shut down because it’s all under water,” said Holder.

He has been a park resident since 1994 and has never seen such bad flooding from Duck Lake.