Husky Energy resumes major oil spill clean-up on the North Saskatchewan River

Husky Energy is going to see how much more oil – if any – can be cleaned up from a major spill last July on the North Saskatchewan River.

The company has started more shoreline clean up and assessment into the leak, which allowed 225,000 litres of heavy oil mixed with diluent to spill onto the bank of the river -about 40 per cent reached the river.

READ MORE: System issued alarm for hours prior to Husky oil spill: report

Wes Kotyk, an assistant deputy minister with Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Environment, said about 93 per cent of the oil was cleaned up last year.

He said cleaning up any remaining oil will depend on whether it’s found along the shoreline or if the oil is at the bottom of the river.

FULL COVERAGE: North Saskatchewan River Husky oil spill

Kotyk said Husky’s cleanup work will involve 55 people, some on boats, as well as dog handlers moving up and down the shoreline to find possible cleanup spots.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan’s Justice Ministry is reviewing Husky Energy’s response to alarms before the spill to determine whether charges are warranted.