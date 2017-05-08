Presto cards available at 10 Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Toronto

Transit users in Toronto can tap into a new way to purchase Presto cards.

The reloadable electronic payment cards are now available at 10 Shoppers Drug Mart locations within the city, with more to come later this year.

In addition to purchasing new cards, users will also be able to top up existing cards or set up a senior or youth discount.

Ontario Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca made the announcement Monday outside a Shoppers location on King Street West, along with Trinity-Spadina MPP Han Dong, Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) chair Coun. Josh Colle and officials from Shoppers and regional transit authority Metrolinx.

READ MORE: TTC warns fare cheats face fines of up to $425 for tripping PRESTO-enabled gate sensors

Del Duca said the deal between Metrolinx and Shoppers would provide more convenience for transit riders.

“We know that when we make transit more attractive to commuters, they’re more likely to actually use it,” he said. “And that’s a win-win.”

The multi-year Presto rollout is continuing across the TTC system, though the smart fare cards can now be used on board all surface vehicles and at least one entrance of each subway station.

Shoppers locations with Presto services:

Agincourt Mall – 2330 Kennedy Road

Eglinton and Dufferin – 1840 Eglinton Avenue West

Hudson’s Bay Centre – 20 Bloor Street East

King and Peter – 388 King Street West

King and Strachan – 901 King Street West

Queen and Carlaw – 970 Queen Street East

Queen and Bathurst – 524 Queen Street West

Queen Street West – 1033 Queen Street West

Weston and Lawrence – 1995 Weston Road

Westway Plaza – 1735 Kipling Avenue