2 men charged after police seize drugs, handgun in North York

Toronto police said a search warrant resulted in the recovery of a handgun, a large quantity of drugs and two men facing a total of 20 charges in North York.

Police said officers executed a search warrant Wednesday in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West area, where they seized 36 grams of cocaine, 150 grams of marijuana and 134 Alprazolam pills.

Two men were found in a vehicle in the same area with a fully loaded .45 calibre handgun.

Christopher Reyes, 22, of Toronto, was charged with 13 offences, including possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Kevin Leung, 23, of Toronto, was charged with seven offences, including possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

They are both scheduled to appear in a Toronto court May 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3303 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).