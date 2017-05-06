B.C. mom searches for late husband’s truck so son can drive it to prom

Prior to his death in 2014, Nanaimo’s Jeff Easterbrook sold his pickup truck to a man in Victoria. More than three years later, his wife is hoping to get it back — at least for a while — so that her son can drive it to his prom.

Jami Easterbrook posted an online ad on Friday asking if anyone knew the whereabouts of a light-green pickup truck, which Jeff sold shortly before he died of cancer.

Jami said if her husband had known the extent of his poor health, he would have never sold the truck.

“By the time they found it was cancer, it was already way too late — it was Stage 4,” she said. “It had just spread too far, too fast … He went from 200 pounds to 140 pounds.”

Jami said her eldest son Jaydon is attached to the old truck and she hopes the current owner would lend it to them for a short period of time so he could drive it to his prom in June.

“My son is 17. He said ever since [his father’s passing], ‘I wish we still had dad’s truck,'” she said.

“He is really getting into cars now and he really likes that truck. It reminds him of his dad.”

The online ad has been viewed more than 38,000 times and she has received several messages, but she has no solid leads as to the truck’s whereabouts.

She said she remembers when Jeff sold the truck, but doesn’t remember anything about the man who bought it other than that he lived in the Victoria area. She also isn’t sure of the make and model of the truck.

She hopes the current owner sees the ad and is willing to grant her family a favour.

“It would be cool if we could find the truck so that Jaydon could take it to prom,” she said. “We just wanted to get a picture of him in his tuxedo with it.”

Anyone who has information about truck can contact Easterbrook through her online ad.