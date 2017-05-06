Syrian refugee family names baby after Justin Trudeau to express gratitude to Canada

There’s now another famous Canadian who bears the name Justin Trudeau.

A family of Syrian refugees has named their newborn baby after the Canadian prime minister as thanks to the country for welcoming so many Syrian refugees. The family now lives in Calgary, and welcomed baby Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal on Thursday at around 6:10 p.m.

CTV Calgary reports that while Syrian children are normally named after their grandparents, the couple wanted their baby’s name to represent the country that accepted them. “We are very thankful to this person because he brings lots of Syrians, a lot of refugees [to Canada],” baby Justin’s mother, Afraa Bilal, told CTV Calgary.

Over 40,000 Syrian refugees have been resettled in Canada — the commitment to bringing them to Canada was one of Justin Trudeau’s first actions as Prime Minister. In December 2015, Trudeau welcomed the first planeload of Syrian refugees in person at the Toronto airport. He was joined by Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

In the midst of the Syrian refugee crisis, Canada was one of many countries to open their doors to Syrian asylum seekers, alongside Germany, Switzerland, Australia, and others.

In total, approximately 12.5 million Syrians — six out of 10 — are displaced from their homes.

