Kelowna landslide blocks Lakeshore road; fire truck stranded
A small landslide swept across Lakeshore Road in Kelowna late Friday afternoon.
The material came off a hillside blocking the road at the city’s southern outskirts in the area of the 2003 wildfire.
The rocky debris was about a half-metre deep and several metres long.
No homes have been affected but the road has been partially eroded by water coming off the slope.
A fire truck was stranded on the southern side of the slide.
The road won’t be re-opened until the stability of the hill-side is assessed by geo-technical engineers and the debris cleared.
