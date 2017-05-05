Weather
May 5, 2017 8:42 pm

Kelowna landslide blocks Lakeshore road; fire truck stranded

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Friday landslide blocks Lakeshore Road in Kelowna.

A small landslide swept across Lakeshore Road in Kelowna late Friday afternoon.

The material came off a hillside blocking the road at the city’s southern outskirts in the area of the 2003 wildfire.

The rocky debris was about a half-metre deep and several metres long.

No homes have been affected but the road has been partially eroded by water coming off the slope.

A fire truck was stranded on the southern side of the slide.

The road won’t be re-opened until the stability of the hill-side is assessed by geo-technical engineers and the debris cleared.

