Two men in serious condition after shooting outside east-end Toronto plaza

A shooting in Toronto’s east end has sent two men to hospital.

Toronto police say the incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. Friday at a plaza near Ellesmere Road and Kennedy Road in Scarborough.

Toronto paramedics say both victims are in serious condition at a trauma centre. Police said they were both “conscious and breathing” before they were taken to hospital.

Investigators are currently on scene and more information will be provided when it is available.