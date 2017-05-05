U.S. congressman votes to squash Obamacare while recovering from surgery

U.S. congressman Jason Chaffetz was the centre of online ridicule Thursday after he scooted into the Capitol, fresh out of foot surgery, to vote “yes” to the American Health Care Act.

The Utah Republican lawmaker made an appearance to cast his vote for the health bill that would repeal and replace the Obama administration’s Affordable Care Act.

Chaffetz had previously said he would be away from the Capitol for a few weeks following surgery to remove some screws and pins in his foot that he shattered 12 years ago.

Photos show a smiling Chaffetz using a knee walker to scoot himself into the building to cast his vote for a health care plan that, as many on social media were quick to point out, could allow states to disallow medical coverage for pre-existing conditions.

Chaffetz is all smiles as he scoots back from a fully-insured surgery to repeal health coverage for millions. pic.twitter.com/XrM8DSQXO2 — Ben Marter (@BenMarter) May 4, 2017

Bae: Come over

Jason Chaffetz: I can't, just had foot surgery

Bae: We're voting to take healthcare away from poor people

Chaffetz: https://t.co/8IhmLncmAX — Jeremy Venook (@JVenook) May 4, 2017

Jason Chaffetz just had surgery for a problem that started before he joined Congress. You lose that; he doesn't.#IAmAPreexistingCondition pic.twitter.com/DVxj2PX3E1 — Donald J Orwell (@DonaldJOrwell) May 5, 2017

Find someone who looks at you the way Jason Chaffetz looks at a bill that strips 24 million people of access to healthcare. pic.twitter.com/NLtkZjEgMk Story continues below — Erin Brr, sir (@erinscafe) May 4, 2017

The GOP heath care bill made it through the House with the 217-213 vote. A part of the heath care plan allows insurance companies to charge higher premiums or refuse coverage to those who have pre-existing conditions.

As The Salt Lake Tribune points out, Chaffetz shattered his foot after falling off a ladder while doing some work in his garage. His current medical needs for his old foot injury could potentially fall under the pre-existing condition category. The congressman required 14 screws and a plate to be installed to repair the damage.