May 5, 2017 10:39 am

TransCanada Q1 profit more than doubles, revenue up 35 per cent

By Staff The Canadian Press

An Albertan oil refinery, part of the TransCanada pipeline network.

TransCanada Corp. says its first-quarter profit more than doubled what it was last year as revenue increased by 35 per cent.

The Calgary-based company says it benefited from higher contributions from its U.S. and Mexican natural gas pipelines.

The net profit attributable to common shareholders amounted to $643 million or 74 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, up from $252 million or 36 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue was $3.39 billion, up from $2.50 billion in the first quarter of 2016 and about $200 million above analyst estimates.

After adjustments, TransCanada’s comparable earnings were $698 million or 81 cents per share for its most recent quarter, up from $494 million or 70 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts had expected 74 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters data.
