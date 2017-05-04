Large avalanche blocks road near Revelstoke

A large snow slide has come down near Revelstoke blocking a rural road.

The slide came down the Greenslide avalanche chute off Mt. Cartier Thursday afternoon onto Airport Way about 15 kilometres south of the city.

RCMP say they don’t know if anyone was trapped by the slide.

It reportedly could take up to three days to clear the debris.

A helicopter will be used to see if anyone was caught on the other side of the slide.

The route is popular with cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts.

There are no homes in the path of the slide.