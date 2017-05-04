Calgary hoping to work with Edmonton ahead of federal legalization of marijuana

The federal legalization of marijuana is expected to be only 14 months away and the City of Calgary is looking to prepare for it.

On Thursday morning, representative for the city and councillor for Ward 11, Brian Pincott, announced that Calgary is trying to work with the City of Edmonton to come up with proper municipal regulations in the wake of federal marijuana legalization.

“There is a desire that we have a discussion, to make sure that we are putting forward the same concerns and the same asks of the provincial government and the federal government,” Pincott said.

“I think that’s useful because the impacts around enforcement and regulation are different in, say, Edmonton and Calgary than they will be in Beiseker.”

This comes after the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee for the City of Calgary released its position on aspects of the federal government’s Cannabis Act.

The main concern of the committee is that the provincial and federal governments continue to engage municipalities during the legalization process, which is why Calgary is interested in engaging in talks with Edmonton.

In an attempt to strengthen its position in the legalization process, the City of Calgary is hoping that a partnership with the City of Edmonton will amplify its concerns and opinions, which will lead to more inclusion in the provincial legislation process.

“It’s useful to have the cities that have two thirds of the population [of Alberta] on the same page,” Pincott said.

This is not to say that the cities of Calgary and Edmonton are going to cooperatively make municipal regulations and bylaws. However, there will be an attempt to have both cities take the same approach when dealing with the provincial government, in an attempt to push the importance of municipality inclusion and jurisdiction.

Calgary is hoping to get a better idea of what the province is going to do with the legalization of marijuana so that the city can better understand what jurisdiction it has over licensing, areas people can consume, as well as zoning and determining where marijuana retailers can operate.

Pincott notes there is a very short timeline, as the Cannabis Act could be in effect July 2018, and there is a hope that the governments on the federal, provincial and municipal level can come to a common understanding on issues such as impaired driving, retailer and dispensary zoning, and licensing, so they can prepare appropriately.

Pincott also says that the City of Calgary has been engaged in talks with the province and federal government long before the tabling of the Cannabis Act, and is hoping that by teaming up with Edmonton, the City of Calgary can obtain the jurisdiction it feels is necessary to ready for the date of legalization.