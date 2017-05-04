Teenage Girl Scout stands up to neo-Nazi in May Day rally

A Czech Girl Scout has become an Internet sensation after a photo showing her confronting a neo-Nazi group during a rally went viral.

The teenager was among some 300 protesters who confronted a rally of the far-right Workers Party of Social Justice on May Day in the second largest Czech city of Brno.

At one point, she was captured in a photo facing one of about 150 supporters of the fringe party, which is against migrants and the European Union.

READ MORE: May Day protesters mock Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad by throwing cans at police

“She was standing tall and she’s 16 years old and she stood proud and made some profound arguments,” photographer Vladimir Cicmanec told CNN.

The World Organization of the Scout Movement identified the girl only as Lucie.

Riot police had to separate the groups and detained 11 people from both camps during the clashes between them.

The World Organization of the Scout Movement posted the image, by Vladimir Cicmanec, on its Facebook page, saying the girl, Lucie, was joining others to express support for “diversity, peace and understanding.”

*with files from Global News