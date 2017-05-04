Three charged in violent marijuana dispensary robberies in Toronto and Hamilton

Three young men are facing charges in relation to two armed robberies where police say marijuana dispensary employees and customers were attacked with pepper spray.

According to police, the robberies occurred on April 17 in Hamilton and on April 25 at 1625 Bayview Avenue in Toronto.

In both instances, police allege the suspects were armed with a gun, a Taser and pepper spray. During the robberies, workers and some customers were sprayed in the face. The suspects fled with cash and quantities of marijuana.

The trio was arrested with the assistance of Hamilton Police on April 29 and appeared in court on May 3. Police allege the group had been planning another dispensary robbery at the time of the arrests.

Stephen Souza, 19, of Mississauga, Median Jackson, 23, of Brampton, and Jordell Nwagwu-Grant, 18, of no fixed address, are facing a slew of robbery and weapons-related charges.

Souza faces 14 charges in total, some in connection to two bank robberies that happened in October in Kitchener and north Etobicoke. Two alleged accomplices in that case remain outstanding.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-7350 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).