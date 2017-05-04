RCMP investigate man’s death in Fort McMurray

Wood Buffalo RCMP say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a Fort McMurray apartment on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance at an apartment on Riverstone Ridge, where the man was found dead.

A man who was inside the apartment was arrested.

Police said the incident does not appear to be random and there is no danger to the public.

Witnesses are being interviewed by police, RCMP said in a media release Thursday morning.

The victim’s identity and cause of death have not been released. An autopsy is scheduled in Edmonton on Friday.