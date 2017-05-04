Buckingham Palace
May 4, 2017 2:33 am
Updated: May 4, 2017 2:35 am

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II are ‘no cause for alarm’: source

By National Online Journalist  Global News

In this Saturday, June 11, 2016 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip ride in a carriage during the Trooping The Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, in London.

AP Photo/Tim Ireland, file
A A

An unnamed source has told the Reuters news agency that there is no reason for alarm about the welfare of either Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip after senior royal staff were called to a meeting at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Rumours about the health of members of the Royal Family ran rampant online on Wednesday night after The Daily Mail reported that the most senior aides to the Queen had summoned her whole household to an emergency meeting.

Staff were to be addressed by Lord Chamberlain, the most senior member of the Royal Household, as well as the Queen’s Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt, the Mail reported.

Rumours about the health of Prince Phillip and the Queen swirled on social media for hours.

Prince Philip was present at the opening of Warner Stand, at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Britain’s Prince Philip visits Lord\’s Cricket Ground where he opened the new Warner Stand, in London, May 3, 2017.

REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Global News contacted the Buckingham Palace press office but the switchboard could offer no comment either on the meeting or the health of the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.

A person on the switchboard would only say that any information would be released at 8 a.m. GMT.

  • With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Buckingham Palace
buckingham palace meeting
meeting buckingham palace
Prince Philip
prince philip health
prince philip queen elizabeth health
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II
queen elizabeth prince philip health

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News