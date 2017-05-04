Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II are ‘no cause for alarm’: source

An unnamed source has told the Reuters news agency that there is no reason for alarm about the welfare of either Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip after senior royal staff were called to a meeting at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Rumours about the health of members of the Royal Family ran rampant online on Wednesday night after The Daily Mail reported that the most senior aides to the Queen had summoned her whole household to an emergency meeting.

Staff were to be addressed by Lord Chamberlain, the most senior member of the Royal Household, as well as the Queen’s Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt, the Mail reported.

Rumours about the health of Prince Phillip and the Queen swirled on social media for hours.

Prince Philip was present at the opening of Warner Stand, at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Global News contacted the Buckingham Palace press office but the switchboard could offer no comment either on the meeting or the health of the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.

A person on the switchboard would only say that any information would be released at 8 a.m. GMT.