Toronto Raptors lose Game 2 to Cleveland Cavaliers 125-103

CLEVELAND – There was no Game 2 comeback for the Toronto Raptors.

A rattled DeMar DeRozan, another sizzling three-point shooting night from Cleveland, and the Raptors dropped a 125-103 decision to the reigning NBA champion Cavaliers. They’ll head back to Toronto down 2-0 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Jonas Valanciunas had 23 points to top Toronto, while Cory Joseph had 22 and Kyle Lowry shook off a third-quarter injury to finish with 20. Serge Ibaka added 16 points. DeRozan finished with just five points, and didn’t make a field goal until early in the fourth quarter.

LeBron James had 39 points, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for second all-time in post-season scoring, and now trails only Michael Jordan. Kyrie Irving added 22 for the Cavs, who made 18 of their 33 three-point attempts to Toronto’s five.

Two nights after dropping the series opener 116-105, Raptors coach Dwane Casey had predicted more fight from his players in Game 2. They traditionally rebound well from a loss, and are solid in Game 2s.

“We’re better with our backs against the wall, when we get punched in the mouth,” Casey had said. “Our disposition is better when we get smacked upside the head, so I think we’ll respond, we’ll play harder tonight. Whether that guarantees a win or not, I’m not going to say that. But I think we’ll be a different team.”

