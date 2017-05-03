Sask. man’s human rights complaint to get medical marijuana covered is denied

A brutal assault several years ago left a Saskatoon man with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The only thing that helps, he says, is marijuana. But it isn’t covered under Saskatchewan’s social services supplementary health program and his attempt to file a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission was denied.

“I’m not asking for that much, I’m not asking for millions of dollars, I’m just asking to be treated like a human being and get the treatment that’s been medically prescribed to me,” Grady said.

Grady filed a complaint in February but the commission didn’t accept his complaint, citing a court case (Heilman v. WCB [2013]) that affirms the workers’ compensation board’s (WCB) decision to decline coverage for medical marijuana based on a lack of scientific research.

It’s an outcome that’s shocked Grady and University of Saskatchewan emeritus law professor Ken Norman.

“I’m dismayed. The denial is based on a decision of the WCB back in 2011 that medical marijuana was unproven. Well that dog won’t hunt, it’s 2017,” Norman explained.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health says they are not responsible for making the decision because Health Canada creates the national framework and the reason it isn’t covered is because medical marijuana is not an approved therapeutic product.

“He should be covered. His pain deserves medicine supported by the government in this case,” Norman added.

“I’m getting a very big run around from everyone,”Grady said.

“I’m tired of people saying how they can’t help me instead of how they can help me.”

Going forward, Grady has filed paperwork to appeal the commission’s decision and says he won’t give up.