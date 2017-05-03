Regina police outside house on Garnet Street after overnight assault

Regina police are searching for a suspect in the 3000 block of Garnet Street after an overnight assault.

According to police, the suspect in the incident may be in a house. At this time, a number of people have left the house and police have set up a perimeter until all the occupants have left.

Two elementary schools in the area have been notified. Due to the time of day being close to dismissal, families have been asked to come pick up students instead of letting kids walk home.

