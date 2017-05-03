Saskatoon weather outlook – hottest air so far this year moves in

Story highlights Cool Wednesday morning Clouds build in again Thursday High UV index ahead Temperatures climb into the mid 20s

The hottest air so far this year is set to hit Saskatoon in the days ahead!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

-6 is what it felt like this morning in Saskatoon with wind chill as temperatures fell below freezing overnight.

We did warm up quite quickly during the morning, up into the low teens by late morning as some high cloud moved in.

-5 is what it felt like with wind chill this morning as temps fell to -1, but we've warmed up nicely! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/EQqbYIGyYM — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 3, 2017

That high cloud has moved in, but we're already up at +10 in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/QrZ5jV8igC — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 3, 2017

We've made it up to 13 degrees before noon in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/IL5g4mwK8C — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 3, 2017

That high cloud will continue to funnel through as we continue to climb up to an afternoon high around 17 degrees.

Tonight

Clouds will clear out tonight as temperatures fall back into low single digits.

Thursday

It’ll be another sunny start to the day on Thursday with some higher clouds building in midday with a high UV index, so be sure to slap on some sunshine as exposed skin can start to burn in 10 minutes.

We should climb up to a daytime high in the low 20s, making Thursday the warmest day so far this year in Saskatoon!

Friday

We get into the core of the massive upper ridge of high pressure that’s building in the heat on Friday with sunny skies expected throughout the day.

Temperatures will climb up even warmer during the day with an afternoon high pushing into the 26 degree range, but still a few degrees shy of any record highs, which sits in the low 30s Thursday through Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

The heat and upper ridge looks like it’ll hold out at least for the first part of the weekend with clouds building back in later on Saturday as we climb to a daytime high around 27 degrees.

A low pressure system and associated trough may track through on Sunday, bringing with it instability, which means a return to some more clouds and chance of thunderstorm, but we still will likely climb to a high in the mid 20s.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Jennifer Stewart-McGillivary at Cumberland House:

