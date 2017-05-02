Canada
New marijuana production plant hiring 40 to 50 workers in Yorkton, Saskatchewan

Growing flowers of cannabis intended for the medical marijuana market are shown at OrganiGram in Moncton, N.B., on April 14, 2016.

A new marijuana production facility in eastern Saskatchewan is looking for workers.

Canopy Growth Corp. has acquired rTrees Producers Limited Inc., including the company’s late-stage application in Health Canada’s access to cannabis for medical purposes regulations.

The 8,300-square-metre plant in Yorkton has the capacity to expand operations to more than 27,000 square metres.

The company plans to hire 40 to 50 permanent employees in Yorkton, with the first wave of job postings already online.

If licensed, the facility is expected to operate as Tweed Grasslands, joining a network of producers owned and operated by Canopy Growth.

Yorkton is about 190 kilometres northeast of Regina,

