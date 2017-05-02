Janet Jackson is back on tour

Janet Jackson has a special message for her fans.

The 50-year-old singer revealed her Unbreakable tour will resume under a new moniker. In the short video clip Jackson said the tour will start back up as the State of the World tour, named after a song from her seminal album Rhythm Nation 1814.

“It’s not about politics,” the brand new mom explained. “It’s about people, the world, relationships, and just love.”

Jackson has been on hiatus in preparation for the birth of her first child, now three month old Eissa, with her estranged billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana. “I thank god for him, you guys,” Jackson said of her baby boy. “He is so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby.”

The Together Again singer briefly addressed her divorce, saying “I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband, we are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

The State of the World tour will start up on September 7.