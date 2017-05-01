Grizzly crossing: grizzly bear stops traffic in Kananaskis

A Calgary woman got some impressive video in Kananaskis Monday, when a grizzly bear crossed the highway in front of her vehicle, stopping traffic.

The bear took its time crossing Highway 40, just after Barrier Lake, as motorists like herself pulled over to allow it to cross — and capture some photos.

READ MORE: ‘It’s an experience you hope nobody has’: Grizzly encounter in Banff prompts bear warning

“We were driving to Peter Lougheed Provincial Park and we noticed two cars pulled over, which is common in that area when there is wildlife,” Erika Scholz said.

“And this one grizzly was alone and wandering the side of the road.”

Scholz took advantage of the opportunity, snapping a short video of the bear’s leisurely stroll across the highway and into the woods on the other side.

“All three cars were pulled over and taking pictures — clearly in awe — and allowed the bear to do his thing. It was incredibly humbling to see it so close up. I was basically mesmerized.”

Last month, a grizzly bear encounter in Banff National Park prompted the park to issue a warning to visitors, as the bears are out and about after coming out of hibernation.