Sask. government halts Catholic school funding decision with notwithstanding clause

The Saskatchewan government announced Monday that they will be invoking the notwithstanding clause to halt the Catholic school funding decision handed down by a Saskatchewan judge in April.

The ruling meant the province would no longer be allowed to provide funding for non-Catholic students to attend separate schools in Saskatchewan.

As a response to this ruling, Premier Brad Wall said the government will invoke the notwithstanding clause of The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Under section 33, parliament and provincial legislatures can override certain portions of the Charter for up to five years. To invoke the notwithstanding clause, the government requires an Act of the Legislative Assembly.

READ MORE: Understanding the Charter’s notwithstanding clause

“I have asked the Ministers of Education and Justice to begin preparing legislation to invoke the notwithstanding clause to protect choice in our school system,” Wall said in a statement.

“We wanted to announce this now to provide clarity and provide parents with the assurance that they will be able to continue to choose the kind of school they want their children to attend.”

The Court of Queen’s Bench ruling on April 20 was the result of a lawsuit between the Good Spirit School Division (GSSD) and the Christ the Teacher Catholic Separate School Division (CTTS) when a separate school division was created in 2003 in Theodore, Sask.

READ MORE: Judge rules Sask. government cannot fund non-Catholic students in Catholic schools

Roman Catholic electors in the Theodore district created the Theodore Roman Catholic Separate School Division, which has since amalgamated into CTTS, prior to their public school closing.

Some parents of non-Catholic students in Theodore opted to send their children to the local school instead of being bused to the public school in Springside, Sask.

The York School Division, GSSD, filed a legal complaint against CTTS and the provincial government in 2005, alleging it was unconstitutional for CTTS to receive separate school funding as the separate division was operating a public school.

Saskatchewan has only used the notwithstanding clause once, in 1986, for back-to-work legislation.

In 1984, the Saskatchewan legislature passed back-to-work legislation after dairy workers went on strike. The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal said this statute infringed on the Charter’s guarantee of freedom of association. The government then appealed to the Supreme Court.

Then in 1986, while the case was under appeal, the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees’ Union went on strike. The provincial government then enacted new back to-wrok statute and used section 33 to insulate it.

More to come