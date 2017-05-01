Muslim teen makes history as she competes in USA Boxing match wearing hijab

Amaiya Zafar, 16, loves the sport of boxing, but the way she dressed out of respect for her faith has prevented her from competing at local boxing matches in Oakdale, Minn.

As a devout Muslim, Zafar wears a hijab, and clothing that fully covers her arms and legs, but USA Boxing rules prevent her from donning this attire during sanctioned competitions.

However, this amateur boxer didn’t give up. Together with support from her family, gym, and The Council on American-Islamic Relations, they boxed with the rules of the sport. After some tough rounds, the decision came down in her favour: USA Boxing will now permit clothing exemptions based on religious beliefs for local matches.

“USA Boxing is excited that our youth boxing programs attract stellar athletes from diverse walks of life, and we are in the process of amending our domestic competition rules specifically to accommodate the clothing and grooming mandates of our boxers’ religions,” USA Boxing spokesperson Mike McAtee told CNN in a statement.

Zafar made history over the weekend. She wore her hijab and boxed at a USA Boxing sanctioned event held at Richard Green Central Park Elementary School on Saturday.

Though she didn’t win Saturday’s match, she hopes she has inspired all girls to try the sport.

“It’s not about the outcome. It’s that all girls should have a chance. It doesn’t matter if I won or not,” Zafar told NBC affiliate KARE.

Though she cannot compete in certain tournaments, she continues to train in the gym to prepare for other fights, she may one day, be able to take part in.

“She owns her space, and she owns her body, and it’s incredibly empowering to raise a teenage daughter and to watch her grow into womanhood, and take these steps to holding that space. That is hard for women of all ages to do,” Sarah O’Keefe, Zafar’s mother told KARE.

According to KARE, Zafar aspires to box in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.