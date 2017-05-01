Province to open shelter for asylum seekers near U.S. border

To ease the influx of refugee claimants heading into Manitoba, the province is setting up a temporary shelter in the border town of Gretna, Man.

Although Gretna is not where asylum seekers are crossing into, it’s 28 kilometres west of Emerson, Man., which has seen a surge of asylum seekers over the past few months. The plan is to start transporting refugee claimants from Emerson to Gretna for temporary shelter, which the province hopes will ease the flow of people seeking shelter in Winnipeg.

From January 1 to March 31, 331 asylum seekers have walked across open fields and through ditches into Manitoba. Many of those making the journey are originally from African nations and fear deportation from the United States under toughened immigration laws.

A vacant seniors building in Gretna will be turned into a reception centre for refugee claimants. Staff will provide short-term shelter, help with documentation and triage people going through the refugee claimant process in Winnipeg.

“We expect that up to 60 people could be housed… although we will carefully monitor numbers to ensure we are not overwhelming the building infrastructure,” the province stated in a media release.

Refugee claimants are expected to stay at the facility for two to five days before heading to Winnipeg.

In terms of food, Manitoba Housing is working with local restaurants and other food services to plan for meals.

The shelter is set to open up immediately, and ready to receive asylum seekers Wednesday. The province also said temporary shelter in Gretna is not a long-term sustainable strategy.

“It is our hope that by opening the facility in Gretna and staffing it with province staff, we will be able to gather better data and improve the predictability of the of the flow of asylum seekers into Winnipeg,” the province stated. “This will help us determine out long-term plan.

