May Day
May 1, 2017 11:41 am

May Day protester waving U.S. flag beaten, dragged away after disrupting march in Cuba

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Plainclothes officer tackle a protester carrying an American flag ahead of Cuba's May Day march.

A A

A protester briefly disrupted the start of Cuba’s largest annual political event on Monday, sprinting in front of May Day marchers with a U.S. flag before being tackled and dragged away.

READ MORE: Raul Castro warns Donald Trump to respect Cuba’s sovereignty

President Raul Castro watched, along with other military and civilian leaders and foreign dignitaries, as the man broke through security and ran ahead of the tens of thousands in the pro-government march.

Plainclothes officers struggled to control the man but eventually lifted him off the ground and hauled him away in front of foreign and Cuban journalists covering the parade.

Monday’s protest was a surprising breach of security at a government-organized event where agents line the route.

Castro has said he will step down as president in February, making Monday’s parade his last May Day rally as head of state.

© 2017 The Associated Press

Report an error
Cuba
Cuba May Day rally
Cuba protester beaten
May Day
May Day march
May Day Protest
Raul Castro

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News