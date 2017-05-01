6.2 magnitude earthquake rattles northern B.C.

Residents of northern B.C. were woken early Monday morning by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake struck at 5:31 a.m. and was felt in areas such as Whitehorse and Carcross, which are in the Yukon.

The epicentre is located in B.C., about 729 kilometres east of Anchorage, Alaska. It appears it struck in Tatshenshini – Alsek Park, northwest of Skagway, Alaska.

There have also been a number of aftershocks, with magnitudes of between 2.5 and 5.2.

According to some posts on Twitter, some parts of Whitehorse do not have power at this time. There have been no reports of damage or any injuries.

Earthquake tremors in Whitehorse Yukon https://t.co/AVtxfF5byR — YesOuiSi (@YesouiciSi) May 1, 2017

Just experience about 10sec earthquake tremor. In #Whitehorse, #Yukon less than an hour ago. — Bernie (@EnjoyingBC) May 1, 2017