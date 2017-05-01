6.2 magnitude earthquake rattles northern B.C.
A A
Residents of northern B.C. were woken early Monday morning by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake.
The earthquake struck at 5:31 a.m. and was felt in areas such as Whitehorse and Carcross, which are in the Yukon.
The epicentre is located in B.C., about 729 kilometres east of Anchorage, Alaska. It appears it struck in Tatshenshini – Alsek Park, northwest of Skagway, Alaska.
There have also been a number of aftershocks, with magnitudes of between 2.5 and 5.2.
According to some posts on Twitter, some parts of Whitehorse do not have power at this time. There have been no reports of damage or any injuries.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.