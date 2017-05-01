Wrestling legend Ric Flair to attend London Comic Con this fall

A wrestling legend will be in the Forest City this fall.

London Comic Con announced Monday that Nature Boy Ric Flair has been added to this fall’s lineup.

Flair is one of the most decorated wrestlers, having won a total of 31 major championships between the NWA, WCW, and WWF/WWE. Flair was the first wrestler to complete the triple crown in WCW and did the same in the WWE.

The triple crown is when a wrestler wins the world championship, a secondary single’s championship and a tag team championship.

“Flair is the ultimate crowd pleaser for wrestling fans of all generations and it’s a rare occasion for fans to be able to meet him in London,” said Andrew Kitt, president of London Comic Con.

Ric Flair is scheduled to be in attendance on Sunday, Oct. 15. Flair will participate in an autograph signing and will be available for photo ops with fans before he participates in a live Q&A session on the Metroland Media Stage.

Comic Con is scheduled to run Oct. 13-15 at the Western Fair District.

Canadian actor William Shatner, best known for his role as Captain Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, was announced in March as the headliner of the event.

Other celebrities who will appear at Comic Con include Amy Jo Johnson, one of the original Power Rangers, Emma Caufield, who once played Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Neal Adams, a comic book artist best known for his 1970’s work on Batman and the X-Men.

For more information, visit the London Comic Con website.