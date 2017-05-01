Electric vehicle fast charging station coming to London mall

As the popularity of electric vehicles grows, London will welcome its first fast charge station this year.

The new fast charge, Level 3 (480 V) station will be installed at Masonville Place, providing an electric vehicle (EV) charge in 20 to 30 minutes. There are already 12 locations with Level 1 (110 V) and Level 2 (220 V) chargers available for drivers on the go, including dealerships, Fanshawe College, London City Hall and other businesses.

The new station, which will be accompanied by two Level 2 stations, will be installed by FLO, a Quebec-based company that already has 3,000 charging stations across Canada. The company has partnered with Cadillac Fairview to provide fast charging access at 15 malls across the country, including Masonville Place.

FLO charges $20 per hour on the fast charger and $1.50 per hour on Level 2 charging stations. Drivers need to sign up for a free FLO membership to activate the charging stations with either an FLO card or the FLO mobile app.

Last month, FLO went live with 25 fast charging stations at 25 Canadian Tire gas station locations, focusing on key transit corridors in southern Ontario.

While most EV charging is done at home, drivers who want to travel beyond their vehicle’s range will need to plan ahead to ensure there is access to these types of stations. There are many stations east of London along the 401 to the GTA, but EV drivers say there is still a need for more stations west through Chatham to Windsor.

Provincial rebates are available for the purchase of electric cars. Depending on the make and model, the Ontario Electric Vehicle Incentive Program can provide a rebate up to $14,000 for a car, and also covers 50 per cent of the cost for a home charger and installation for up to $1,000.

The government has also been funding the installation of other charging stations across Ontario.