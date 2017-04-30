Crime
April 30, 2017 2:42 pm
Updated: April 30, 2017 2:45 pm

Woman offers undercover officer sex for $25 and some Chicken McNuggets

By Staff The Associated Press

In this March 4, 2015 file photo, an order of McDonald's Chicken McNuggets is displayed for a photo in Olmsted Falls, Ohio.

AP Photo/Mark Duncan
Florida authorities have charged a woman with prostitution after she agreed to perform a sex act on an undercover detective for $25 US and Chicken McNuggets.

The Miami Herald reports 22-year-old Alex Direeno was being held Sunday without bond at the Manatee County Jail on charges of prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia and on outstanding warrants.

Records show that the incident happened last week. An undercover detective told the woman he wanted oral sex and she agreed to do it for $25. As they briefly went back and forth on the price, she finally agreed to perform the act for $25 and Chicken McNuggets.

It’s unclear whether Direeno has retained an attorney.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

