Facts and figures of Nova Scotia’s upcoming provincial election

Facts about the 31-day Nova Scotia election, which will be held on May 30:

Major parties: Liberals, New Democrats and Progressive Conservatives.

Leaders: Premier Stephen McNeil (Liberal), Jamie Baillie (Progressive Conservative), Gary Burrill (NDP).

Ridings: 51

Standings at dissolution: Liberal 34, Progressive Conservative 10, NDP 5, Independent 1, Vacant 1.

Main campaign issues: Labour relations, health care, economy and jobs.

Most recent general election: October 8, 2013

Number of eligible voters in 2013: 720,077

