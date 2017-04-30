Canada
April 30, 2017 12:46 pm

Facts and figures of Nova Scotia’s upcoming provincial election

By Staff The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, left, and his wife Andre leave Government House after asking the Lieutenant Governor to dissolve the House in order to call a provincial election in Halifax on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
A A

Facts about the 31-day Nova Scotia election, which will be held on May 30:

Major parties: Liberals, New Democrats and Progressive Conservatives.

Leaders: Premier Stephen McNeil (Liberal), Jamie Baillie (Progressive Conservative), Gary Burrill (NDP).

Ridings: 51

READ MORE: Nova Scotia election called for May 30

Standings at dissolution: Liberal 34, Progressive Conservative 10, NDP 5, Independent 1, Vacant 1.

Main campaign issues: Labour relations, health care, economy and jobs.

Most recent general election: October 8, 2013

Number of eligible voters in 2013: 720,077

WATCH: Nova Scotia parties brace for potential writ drop

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Dissolve govenrment
Gary Burril
Jamie Baillie
Legislature dissolution
May 30 Election
Nova Scotia Election
Nova Scotia Provincial Election
Nova Scotia writ drop
Steven McNeil

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News