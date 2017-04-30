Donald Trump attacks Democrats on Twitter, touts new healthcare plan

U.S. President Donald Trump went on a brief Twitter rant Sunday morning during which he took a shot at the Democrats while continuing his promise of healthcare reform.

“The Democrats, without a leader, have become the party of obstruction,” Trump wrote, continuing to blame the opposition for his healthcare plan stalling in spite of the fact Republicans control both the Senate and Congress.

The Democrats, without a leader, have become the party of obstruction.They are only interested in themselves and not in what's best for U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2017

“You can’t compare anything to ObamaCare because ObamaCare is dead,” he said of the health care plan he is hoping to replace before taking another stab at the Democrats. “Dems want billions to go to Insurance Companies to bail out donors.”

You can't compare anything to ObamaCare because ObamaCare is dead. Dems want billions to go to Insurance Companies to bail out donors….New — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2017



Story continues below …healthcare plan is on its way. Will have much lower premiums & deductibles while at the same time taking care of pre-existing conditions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2017

House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare in late March after failing to secure enough votes from the Republican majority to pass the legislation. No Democrats were expected to vote in favour of Trump’s healthcare bill.

WATCH: President Trump’s 100-day report card

Since that point, Trump first targeted members of his own party for not providing support for his healthcare plan before suggesting the Democrats would be willing to negotiate changes.

READ MORE: Trump slams news media on night of White House correspondents’ dinner

The president has continued to tout a new health care plan but has been unable to secure enough votes to pass any legislation.

Repealing and replacing Obamacare was a top campaign promise by Trump in the 2016 presidential election, as well as by most Republican candidates.

– With files from Reuters