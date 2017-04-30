Fire at Brampton senior’s home leaves 1 person dead, 2 injured

A fire on the fourth of a senior’s home in Brampton early Sunday morning has left one person dead and two others injured.

Brampton Fire received a call about a blaze at 6:22 a.m. at McHardy Court Seniors Apartments located at 100 Ken Whillans Drive. The blaze was quickly extinguished upon arrival.

One resident was left killed in the blaze, while another was also injured, Peel Regional Police Const. Mike Fysher told Talk Radio AM640.

“There was one firefighter who also received minor injuries,” Fysher said.

The cause of the two-alarm fire is not known at this time.