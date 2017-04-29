Canadian Rangers helping recovery mission for 4 missing hunters in northern Alberta

Canadian Rangers are assisting the RCMP in what has been called a “recovery” mission for four missing hunters who are feared dead in northern Alberta — three of whom were Rangers themselves.

The three Rangers that went missing in Fort Chipewyan last week are identified as Walter Ladoucer, Andrew Ladoucer and Keith Marten, according to a release from the Canadian Ranger Patrol Group.

“All three Canadian Rangers were highly experienced outdoorsmen and were on their own personal time when they began their hunting trip,” the release said.

It goes on to say that four additional Canadian Ranger Patrol Group search and recovery resources are on standby, should the crews need more assistance.

The Rangers are joining an extensive search which involves RCMP officers, Parks Canada staff, a search-and rescue team from Fort McMurray as well as civilian volunteers.

Police say the hunters left Fort Chipewyan Sunday night in a boat on the Rocher River. RCMP received a call about them at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. Their boat was later found in the river that flows through Wood Buffalo National Park.

“My heartfelt condolences and prayers are very much with the families and loved ones of those lost,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Russ Meades in a release.

“Keith, Andrew and Walter were outstanding Rangers and valuable community members. They served their community, and Canadians, with dedication, honour and pride.

“The loss of their experiences and knowledge of the environment will be deeply missed within the community, the Patrol and the Group.”

Both Keith and Andrew were 15-year members of the Patrol. Ladoucer has just joined the Patrol in 2016.

— With files from Global’s Phil Heidenrich.