Sports
April 29, 2017 7:35 pm
Updated: April 29, 2017 7:36 pm

Local boy Pageau scores four goals including OT winner as Sens go 2-0 up over Rangers

By Jonas Siegel The Canadian Press

Ottawa Senators centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) scores his third goal of the game against New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) during the third period in game two of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Ottawa on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
A A

OTTAWA – Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored four goals, including the double overtime winner, as the Ottawa Senators beat the New York Rangers 6-5 on Saturday to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal.

Pageau scored less than three minutes into the second overtime after potting two goals in the final three-plus minutes of regulation to tie it.

Story continues below

Marc Methot and Mark Stone also scored for Ottawa, which leads a playoff series 2-0 for only the second time in team history and first since the 2007 Eastern Conference final against Buffalo.

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: Senators and Oilers left to carry Canada’s Stanley Cup hopes

The Sens, who visit New York City for Game 3 on Tuesday, have never swept a series.

Craig Anderson made 43 saves in the win for Ottawa, which lost Clarke MacArthur to injury and survived in victory despite power-play failures which saw Michael Grabner and Derek Stepan both score shorthanded.

Brady Skjei also potted a pair for the Rangers, Chris Kreider notched his first of the post-season and Henrik Lundqvist surrendered six goals on 28 shots.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
New York Rangers
NHL
NHL Playoffs
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Sens
Senators
Senators playoffs
Sens playoffs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News