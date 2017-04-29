Local boy Pageau scores four goals including OT winner as Sens go 2-0 up over Rangers

OTTAWA – Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored four goals, including the double overtime winner, as the Ottawa Senators beat the New York Rangers 6-5 on Saturday to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal.

Pageau scored less than three minutes into the second overtime after potting two goals in the final three-plus minutes of regulation to tie it.

Marc Methot and Mark Stone also scored for Ottawa, which leads a playoff series 2-0 for only the second time in team history and first since the 2007 Eastern Conference final against Buffalo.

The Sens, who visit New York City for Game 3 on Tuesday, have never swept a series.

Craig Anderson made 43 saves in the win for Ottawa, which lost Clarke MacArthur to injury and survived in victory despite power-play failures which saw Michael Grabner and Derek Stepan both score shorthanded.

Brady Skjei also potted a pair for the Rangers, Chris Kreider notched his first of the post-season and Henrik Lundqvist surrendered six goals on 28 shots.