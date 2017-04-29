Man’s body found in Mississauga’s Credit River

Peel police say that a body of an adult male was found in the Credit River in Mississauga.

According to officers, it was located by kayakers around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“We received a call from a complainant who felt there was body in the Credit River, just south of the QEW. Our Marine Unit attended the area along with officers from 12 division and we have located an adult male,” Const. Mark Fischer told Talk Radio AM640,

Fischer said it is too early to tell who the victim is or what the circumstances are surrounding his death.

The body of the victim will be taken to Toronto for a post-mortem at a later date.