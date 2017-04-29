London police find body after reported assault
LONDON, Ont. – Two people in London, Ont., have been arrested after a man was found dead following a reported assault Saturday morning.
Police say they were called to the scene of an assault in a Mac’s convenience store parking lot.
When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered the man’s body.
They say they arrested two people nearby, but charges have not yet been laid.
