April 29, 2017 12:09 pm

London police find body after reported assault

By staff The Canadian Press

LONDON, Ont. – Two people in London, Ont., have been arrested after a man was found dead following a reported assault Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the scene of an assault in a Mac’s convenience store parking lot.

When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered the man’s body.

They say they arrested two people nearby, but charges have not yet been laid.

